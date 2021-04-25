Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 52,751 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Xylem by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

