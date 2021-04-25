Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.