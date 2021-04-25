The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $339.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

