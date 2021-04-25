Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 18,946 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.97. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

