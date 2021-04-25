Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. Facebook posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $14.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.