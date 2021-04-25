CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 394,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.