McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $606,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,801 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.63 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

