Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $163.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

