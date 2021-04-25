Benchmark Protocol (MARK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $416,276.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $30.96 million and approximately $416,276.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.28 or 0.00681783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.41 or 0.08075230 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 79,060,856 coins and its circulating supply is 23,483,045 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars.

