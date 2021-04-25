Hathor Price Tops $1.15 (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Hathor has a total market cap of $207.77 million and $3.15 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

