Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

DEO opened at $181.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

