Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

