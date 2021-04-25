Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.