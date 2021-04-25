Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 7,802 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

