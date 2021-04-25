McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

