Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

