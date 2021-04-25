iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

