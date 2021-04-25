HashBX (HBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $830,746.25

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 1% lower against the dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $830,746.25 and approximately $378.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00678888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.10 or 0.08003890 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.