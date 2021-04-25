SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

