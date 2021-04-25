SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises 0.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

KHC opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

