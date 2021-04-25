SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,038 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.8% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

