Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 438,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

