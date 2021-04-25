Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $190.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.