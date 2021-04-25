Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Tops $10.30 on Exchanges

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.30 or 0.00020674 BTC on popular exchanges. Dego Finance has a market cap of $88.67 million and approximately $43.92 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00064537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00093331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00674807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.85 or 0.08067535 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

