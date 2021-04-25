Tatro Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $235.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.45. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $7,090,909.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.