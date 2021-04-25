Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Prologis stock opened at $114.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $115.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

