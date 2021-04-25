Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $181.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $181.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

