Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

IBRX opened at $18.74 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

