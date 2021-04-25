Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 351,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

GSIE opened at $34.45 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

