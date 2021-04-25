The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

Shares of TTD opened at $726.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 248.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

