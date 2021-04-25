Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA opened at $88.41 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.