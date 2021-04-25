Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $224.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.54 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

