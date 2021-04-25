8,880 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

