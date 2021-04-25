Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Boosted by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises 4.6% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $23,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 635.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 152,585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,319,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.