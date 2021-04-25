Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.