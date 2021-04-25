Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) PT at $50.17

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

MAX opened at $38.04 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

