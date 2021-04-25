Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $31.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

