Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,763,000 after acquiring an additional 166,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

NYSE:CM opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

