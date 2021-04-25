Celo (CELO) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Celo has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $215.29 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00011947 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00269268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.31 or 0.01033322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00023302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,652.73 or 0.99953960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.