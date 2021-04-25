Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

