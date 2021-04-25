CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,792,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

