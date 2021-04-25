Zhang Financial LLC Sells 977 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.78 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

