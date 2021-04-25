Zhang Financial LLC Sells 727 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

