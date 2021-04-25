Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.