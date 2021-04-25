General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in General Mills by 47.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.26 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,653. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.