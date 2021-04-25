Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,629,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average of $145.76. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

