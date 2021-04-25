Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

