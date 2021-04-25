Magnolia Group LLC Has $22.08 Million Holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Financial accounts for about 2.9% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 0.17% of Nicholas Financial worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICK opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

