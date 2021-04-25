McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $223.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.