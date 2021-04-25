25,000 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Wolfswood Holdings LLC

Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Discovery accounts for about 1.9% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

